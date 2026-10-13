Looking for a fun, free, family‑friendly way to celebrate Hallow‑Weekend? Come join the excitement at the Fall Vintage & Handmade Fair – Halloweekend Edition 2026 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman!

Saturday, October 31 • 10 AM to 5 PM

Explore a vibrant marketplace filled with handmade jewelry, pottery, artwork, home décor, vintage finds, and one‑of‑a‑kind treasures from talented local vendors.

🎃 Costume Parade at 3 PM!

Kids, adults—everyone’s invited to dress up and strut their spooky (or silly!) style.

Family‑friendly costumes only, please. Please remember—no pets allowed inside the Coliseum.

It’s free admission, fully indoors, and happening rain or shine, so you can enjoy the fun no matter the weather.