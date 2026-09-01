Family Club Night: Dance Monstahs

Grab your family and friends for an epic evening at TRICA for Family Club Night!

Our theme this time is "Dance Monstahs" and we are bringing a true club experience straight to the dance floor.

You can expect live go-go dancers, custom face painting, and plenty of glow merch to light up the room. Plus, TRICA founder Jon Swarthout will be leading the crowd to teach everyone some fresh new moves.

We'll have pizza, cookies and drinks available for purchase.

Don't miss out on this one!