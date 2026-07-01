Family Second Saturday: Scouting

What role has scouting played in Idaho's history? Discover Idaho’s part in famous scouting moments and the legacy of conservation in our state during Family Second Saturday. Families of all ages are invited to explore the museum through interactive, self-guided activities. Highlight an accomplishment you are proud of by designing your own scouting patch to take home and add to your backpack or your favorite jacket. Explore our exhibits with a Scouts Gallery Activity Guide.

Drop in anytime between 12–3pm. All ages are welcome, and the event is free with museum admission!

This is an ongoing event every second Saturday of the month. Enjoy your visit? Consider becoming a member at the Idaho State Historical Society and enjoy access to the Idaho State Museum and other amenities. Learn more at https://history.idaho.gov/membership/.