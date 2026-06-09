Family Second Saturday: Silver Mining

Have you ever wondered about the importance of silver mining in Idaho?

Join us for a special Family Second Saturday on June 13 from 12–3 PM, planned by our GEM high school interns! Explore Idaho's mining history through hands-on activities, gallery adventures, and even cookie mining.

Bring the whole family and dig deeper into one of the industries that helped shape Idaho's story.

This is an ongoing event every second Saturday of the month. Purchase admission in advance. Walk-ups will be accommodated.

Enjoy your visit? Consider becoming a Member at the Idaho State Historical Society and enjoy access to the Idaho State Museum and other amenities. Learn more at https://history.idaho.gov/membership/.