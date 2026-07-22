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Family Second Saturday: Tame the Flame

Family Second Saturday: Tame the Flame

Join us at the Idaho State Museum to explore the fascinating world of fire safety and prevention. Discover how firefighters and communities have kept Idahoans safe throughout history while creating your own fire emblem necklace craft to take home and share with your family.

Drop in anytime between 12 and 3 pm. All ages are welcome, and the event is free with museum admission!

This is an ongoing event every second Saturday of the month. Enjoy your visit? Consider becoming a member at the Idaho State Historical Society and enjoy access to the Idaho State Museum and other amenities. Learn more at https://history.idaho.gov/membership/.

Idaho State Museum
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho State Museum
(208) 878-0519
alison.espindola@ishs.idaho.gov
https://history.idaho.gov/location/museum/

Artist Group Info

events@ishs.idaho.gov
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis Dr
Boise , Idaho 83702