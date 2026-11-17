Join College of Idaho for our annual holiday concert, Feast of Carols & Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, December 4, 2026!

This year we're kicking off the festivities with the Alumni 14th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Quad at 6:00pm - no ticket required & no admission fee for the Tree Lighting Ceremony!

The concert is at 7:00pm in the Jewett Auditorium with a warm & cozy drink & dessert reception to follow in the Langroise Foyer, right next door. We're serving up a custom hot cocoa bar, coffee, tea, and a selection of delectable desserts. Beer & wine is available with a drink ticket purchase.

The performance features our Sinfonia, Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Chorale, Yote Community Choir, Vocal Jazz, and more in a flurry of holiday cheer, with some familiar tunes, and some new!

Concert begins at 7:00pm

House opens at 6:30pm

Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 6:00pm

Box office/will call opens at 6:00pm

ADULT $20

SENIOR $10

NON-C OF I STUDENT (Student ID Required) $10

CHILD 18 & UNDER $10

CHILDREN 3 AND UNDER FREE

Accessible seating is available

BEER/WINE DRINK TICKETS $8 EACH (ID Required)

