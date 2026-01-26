Femme Fatale A Comedy Show! These Ladies Kill!
Femme Fatale A Comedy Show! These Ladies Kill!
Ladies and Theydies, are you tired of pretending to laugh at men's jokes? Imagine being a comedian and that being your literal work environment. The valley's funniest fems and thems peg the patriarchy one punchline at a time!
Hosted by Krystal Moore and featuring a fresh lineup every month!
Femme Fatale is an openly feminist comedy show on the second Saturday monthly at Liquid Laughs Underground (Yes, Liquid Laughs is back in the Solid Cellar!) brought to you by Moore Productions. The door opens at 7:30 and the show starts at 8:00. It's always full, so please buy your tickets online. Bring a friend and an alibi, these ladies kill!
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3667265-2?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3667265-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3667265-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3667265-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3667265-6?pid=11495
Date and Time: Sat, 11 Jul 2026 20:00 - Sat, 11 Jul 2026 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Artists: Krystal Moore, Sophie Hughes, Madilyn Kuhn, Holly King, Tanya Cope, Natasha Dash