Femme Fatale A Comedy Show! These Ladies Kill!

Ladies and Theydies, are you tired of pretending to laugh at men's jokes? Imagine being a comedian and that being your literal work environment. The valley's funniest fems and thems peg the patriarchy one punchline at a time!

Hosted by Krystal Moore and featuring a fresh lineup every month!

Femme Fatale is an openly feminist comedy show on the second Saturday monthly at Liquid Laughs Underground (Yes, Liquid Laughs is back in the Solid Cellar!) brought to you by Moore Productions. The door opens at 7:30 and the show starts at 8:00. It's always full, so please buy your tickets online. Bring a friend and an alibi, these ladies kill!

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731021-2?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731021-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731021-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3731021-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3731021-6?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 08 Aug 2026 20:00 - Sat, 08 Aug 2026 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Krystal Moore, Sophie Hughes, Madilyn Kuhn, Holly King, Tanya Cope, Natasha Dash