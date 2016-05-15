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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Femme Von Follies’ Burlesque & Drag Bingo!

Femme Von Follies’ Burlesque & Drag Bingo!

This is not your traditional bingo baby! We’re not drawing any numbers, we’re playing a whole different game, you play by what you see us do on stage!

Join us for a night that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun at Burlesque & Drag Bingo! Bring your friends, snag a table, a few bingo cards, and prepare for an evening filled with silly & captivating burlesque, drag, singing performances, and cheeky entertainment!

Both Nights - Sonny Stamen, Ooo da Lolli, Muff Jones, Rachel Lee Motivated, Madame Mouse, hosted by Dryad!

Friday Night ONLY
*Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 2024 Mx. Exotic World, Queen of Burlesque, Honey Bee Rose!
*Shimmy LaRoux Top 50 Most Influential Burlesque Performers in the World!
*The Snake river quiver, 2024 Burlesque Hall of Fame debut Mizon Garde!
Drag by - Ahmi Dolla

Saturday Night ONLY
Burlesque by Butterscotch Bumm - Drag by Dolce Vida

May 15th & 16th
$20 GA $30 Front row
Table seating (+21)
Doors 8pm Show 9pm
The VAC: 3638 Osage St.
*game is for entertainment purposes only *

The Visual Arts Collective
20-30
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
www.femmevonfollies.com
The Visual Arts Collective
3638 N Osage St.
Garden City, Idaho 83714
(208) 424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com
https://visualartscollective.com/