Femme Von Follies' Burlesque in The Basement
Femme Von Follies' Burlesque in The Basement
You're officially invited to "Burlesque in The Basement", a night that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun at Burlesque in the Basement! Bring your friends, snag a table, and prepare for an evening filled with silly & captivating burlesque, singing performances, and cheeky entertainment!
Burlesque by Selma Sapphire, Saint Babylon, and Muff Jones
Singing by Madame Mouse
Hosted by stand-up comedian Val Saint Claire!
Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm
$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)
Trinket exchange at the door!
Table-side service by Solid
Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
Liquid Laughs Underground
20-30
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com