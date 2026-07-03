Femme Von Follies' Burlesque in The Basement

You're officially invited to "Burlesque in The Basement", a night that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun at Burlesque in the Basement! Bring your friends, snag a table, and prepare for an evening filled with silly & captivating burlesque, singing performances, and cheeky entertainment!

Burlesque by Selma Sapphire, Saint Babylon, and Muff Jones

Singing by Madame Mouse

Hosted by stand-up comedian Val Saint Claire!

Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm

$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)

Trinket exchange at the door!

Table-side service by Solid

Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

