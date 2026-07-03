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Femme Von Follies' Burlesque in The Basement

Femme Von Follies' Burlesque in The Basement

You're officially invited to "Burlesque in The Basement", a night that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun at Burlesque in the Basement! Bring your friends, snag a table, and prepare for an evening filled with silly & captivating burlesque, singing performances, and cheeky entertainment!

Burlesque by Selma Sapphire, Saint Babylon, and Muff Jones
Singing by Madame Mouse

Hosted by stand-up comedian Val Saint Claire!

Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm
$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)
Trinket exchange at the door!
Table-side service by Solid
Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

Liquid Laughs Underground
20-30
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
www.femmevonfollies.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com
https://solidboise.com/events-comedy