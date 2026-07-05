Femme Von Follies’ Tales From The Strip!

Gather ‘round, you glitter-gremlins and haunted homosapiens, because your favorite fabulous freaks are back from the dead and ready to slay (and we mean that literally). On September 11th &12th, we’re raising hell and pasties at the Visual Arts Collective with a spine-chilling, sequin-drenched spectacle.

Performances so fierce it’ll resurrect your ex just to ghost you again and comedy that’s gayer than a haunted bathhouse on disco night. Hosted by your favorite undead diva Cyraphina Thuderpvssy and backed by a cast of creatures who came to serve body, booty, and BOO!

Creature features: Arden Vermillion, Ascension Pole & Dance, Astrid Travels, Aster Higgins, Bobbi Marie, Faeryl Sweet, Muff Jones, Onyx Ex Ex, Papi Cock, Ravenna Rane, Thurston Trap, Val Saint Claire, and Vixen Grimm!

September 11th & 12th (+21)

Doors Creak Open at 8PM

Show Possesses You at 9PM

GA $20 Advance $25 At The Door

FR $30 Advance $40 At The Door (aka Glitter Splash Zone™)

Visual Arts Collective — Garden City, ID

BYOH: Bring Your Own Holy Water.

