Finding 43 Christmas Market
Finding 43 Christmas Market
Event Dates & Times
Friday, December 11: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday, December 12: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: Meridian, Idaho
Admission: Free community event
Event Description:
Join Finding 43 Real Estate for our first annual Christmas Market, a festive, family-friendly community event celebrating the holiday season and supporting local small businesses throughout the Treasure Valley!
Enjoy a beautifully decorated holiday atmosphere featuring European-style twinkle lights, festive décor, local makers and artisans, seasonal food and drinks, family photos, and special holiday experiences. Bring the whole family for a weekend of local shopping, community connection, and Christmas magic!
Event Highlights
🎅 Santa Experience — sponsored by Callie Williams Realty
🎨 Kids’ Craft Igloos — sponsored by The Morey Allaway Real Estate Team
📸 Family photo opportunities
🛍️ Local makers, artisans, and small businesses
☕ Festive food and drinks
✨ European-inspired twinkle lights and beautiful holiday décor
❤️ A welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere celebrating local businesses and community
Presented by: Finding 43 Real Estate
Come shop local, make holiday memories, and celebrate the season with us at our first annual Christmas Market!