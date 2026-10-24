Finding 43 Christmas Market

Event Dates & Times

Friday, December 11: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 12: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Meridian, Idaho

Admission: Free community event

Event Description:

Join Finding 43 Real Estate for our first annual Christmas Market, a festive, family-friendly community event celebrating the holiday season and supporting local small businesses throughout the Treasure Valley!

Enjoy a beautifully decorated holiday atmosphere featuring European-style twinkle lights, festive décor, local makers and artisans, seasonal food and drinks, family photos, and special holiday experiences. Bring the whole family for a weekend of local shopping, community connection, and Christmas magic!

Event Highlights

🎅 Santa Experience — sponsored by Callie Williams Realty

🎨 Kids’ Craft Igloos — sponsored by The Morey Allaway Real Estate Team

📸 Family photo opportunities

🛍️ Local makers, artisans, and small businesses

☕ Festive food and drinks

✨ European-inspired twinkle lights and beautiful holiday décor

❤️ A welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere celebrating local businesses and community

Presented by: Finding 43 Real Estate

Come shop local, make holiday memories, and celebrate the season with us at our first annual Christmas Market!