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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Finding Jack

Finding Jack

Join us for a presentation by local guidebook author and Idaho Outdoor Association board member Sandy Epeldi who will tell the story of a very sobering experience in the Sawtooth Wilderness.
On June 15, 2016, an outdoor adventurer vanished without a trace into the Queens River area of the Sawtooth Wilderness. Seven years later, Sandy and his hiking partner Frank Burke happened upon some of the missing man's personal items. A few weeks later, the authorities located his remains.
Sandy will discuss his journey leading to the discovery and the events of that fateful day. He will also touch on the story of another missing hiker that has yet to be found.
See you there!

Idaho Outdoor Association
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

idaho Outdoor Association
https://idahooutdoorassn.org/
Idaho Outdoor Association
3401 S. Brazil St
Boise, Idaho 83715
seana@idahooutdoorassn.org
https://www.idahooutdoorassn.org/event-6235450