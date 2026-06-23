Flower Crown Making Class at Modern Apothecary
Flower Crown Making Class at Modern Apothecary
Join us for a fun, hands-on flower crown workshop at Modern Apothecary in the heart of downtown Boise! Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned crafter, you'll get to design and build your own beautiful floral crown to wear home.
$20 per person, includes materials and guided instructions.
Reserve your spot here: https://boiseflowercrownworkshop.rsvpify.com/?utm_content=link_in_bio&utm_medium=social&utm_source=ig
Modern Apothecary
$20
01:00 PM - 02:15 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Modern Apothecary
413 S 8th St. Ste BBOISE, Idaho 83702
2088052450
modernapothecaryboise@gmail.com