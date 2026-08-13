Lamont Lyons states: When I go out with my camera, I don’t ask myself what can I take a photograph of, but rather what I will be given. Minor White, a noted photographer and teacher, said “One should not only photograph things for what they are, but for what else they are”. Often, I see in my mind’s eye something very different from the ordinary view. I might compose from a different angle; I might imagine it in high contrast black and white or with colors manipulated in unexpected ways. In the end, the photograph becomes something seen differently or ‘for what else it is’. It is a whole in itself. It does not require interpretation of explanation, leaving plenty of room for ambiguity and wonder. As you view each photograph in this exhibition, I invite you to just be there with it. Be still. Live with it a few moments. Perhaps you will feel the joy I felt while making it.