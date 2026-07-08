Fortune Feimster: Takin' Care Of Biscuits

Fortune Feimster is a critically acclaimed comedian, actress, and host known for her upbeat style, unique comedic perspective, and infectious energy. She invites audiences into her world where laughter and love reign supreme.

She recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The Fifth Wheel, starring alongside Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song, and directed by Eva Longoria. She will next be seen opposite Will Ferrell in Hawk, Netflix’s upcoming golf comedy series premiering in July 2026, and is currently on her national “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour. Most recently, she voiced “Nibbles” in Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated hit Zootopia 2, which grossed $1.8 billion worldwide. In 2024, her third Netflix comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, debuted following the success of her previous specials, Good Fortune (2022) and Sweet & Salty (2020), both of which earned Critics Choice nominations.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Feimster co-hosts the hit podcast Handsome with Tig Notaro and Mae Martin, which has amassed over 20 million downloads since its 2023 launch. In March 2026, Handsome won the Outstanding Podcast award at the GLAAD Media Awards, recognized for its impact, humor, and meaningful representation. She can also be heard daily on SiriusXM, co-hosting Netflix’s What A Joke with Papa and Fortune.

Feimster first gained national attention as a writer and panelist on E!’s Chelsea Lately. Her television credits include FUBAR (opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger), The Mindy Project, Champions, and Kenan, with guest appearances on Claws, Nora from Queens, and Life in Pieces. Her film credits include Yes Day, Office Christmas Party, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, along with voice work in The Simpsons, Soul, and Bless the Harts.

Originally from North Carolina, Feimster now resides in Los Angeles.