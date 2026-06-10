FREE 4th of July Family FunFest
FREE 4th of July Family FunFest
You, your family and friends are invited to join us for a FREE Family FunFest! Hosted by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel, those who attend will enjoy a day filled with carnival games, a petting zoo, a cake walk, candy toss, water slides, balloon twisting, a bounce house, a cornhole tournament where someone will walk away with a $100 cash prize, a mechanical bull, bingo and prizes awarded all day long!
Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel
Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel
1624 E Plaza LoopNampa, Idaho 83687
info@mountainheights.church