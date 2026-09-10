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Free Children's Screenings

Free Children's Screenings

Beehive Academy is offering FREE screenings for speech and language, hearing, behavior, and academic skills to help families better understand their child's strengths and areas that may need additional support. These screenings are utilized to identify potential concerns, answer parent questions, and recommend appropriate next steps, classes, or services. Our goal is to give families a clear starting point for supporting their child's communication, learning, development, and success! Appointments are recommended but walk ins are always welcome.

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3819023-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: Sat, 03 Oct 2026 08:00 - Sat, 03 Oct 2026 18:00

Venue Details: Beehive Academy, 709 E Riverpark Ln ste 125, Boise, Idaho, 83706, United States

Category: Kids / Family

Price:
Free: USD 0.00

Beehive Academy
0.00
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Beehive Academy
2084955873
intake@beehiveacademy.net
Beehive Academy
709 E Riverpark Ln ste 125
Boise, Idaho 83706