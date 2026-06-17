Free Comedy Show! Late Night Laughs Comedy Show and Open Mic! - 01 August 2026
Free Comedy Show! Late Night Laughs Comedy Show and Open Mic! - 01 August 2026
Boise has a new Saturday night comedy home.
Whether you're trying stand-up for the first time, working on new material, or just looking for a room full of people who love comedy, Late Night Laughs is here.
Every Saturday
- Sign-ups: 9:30 PM | Show: 10:00 PM
- Liquid Laughs Underground (In the Basement of Solid!)
405 S 8th St #121, Boise, ID 83702
Hosted by the hilarious @landonblass and @parker.g.krahn
Bring jokes.
Bring friends.
Bring both if you're brave. B
#BoiseComedy #OpenMic #StandUpComedy #BoiseEvents LiquidLaughs SolidBoise BoiseNightlife
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-6?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3600177-7?pid=11495
Date and Time: Saturday, 01 August 2026 at 22:00 - 23:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Free: USD 0.00
Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Landon Blass , Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio, LJ Sullivan