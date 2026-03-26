Free Comedy Show! Late Night Laughs Comedy Show and Open Mic!

Boise has a new Saturday night comedy home.

Whether you’re trying stand-up for the first time, working on new material, or just looking for a room full of people who love comedy, Late Night Laughs is here.

Every Saturday

- Sign-ups: 9:30 PM | Show: 10:00 PM

- Liquid Laughs Underground (In the Basement of Solid!)

405 S 8th St #121, Boise, ID 83702

Hosted by the hilarious @landonblass and @parker.g.krahn

Bring jokes.

Bring friends.

Bring both if you’re brave. B

#BoiseComedy #OpenMic #StandUpComedy #BoiseEvents LiquidLaughs SolidBoise BoiseNightlife

Date and Time: Sat, 10 Oct 2026 22:00 - Sat, 10 Oct 2026 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Landon Blass , Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio, LJ Sullivan

