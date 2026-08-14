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Free Comedy Show! Late Night Laughs Comedy Show and Open Mic!

Free Comedy Show! Late Night Laughs Comedy Show and Open Mic!

Boise has a new Saturday night comedy home.
Whether you’re trying stand-up for the first time, working on new material, or just looking for a room full of people who love comedy, Late Night Laughs is here.
Every Saturday
- Sign-ups: 9:30 PM | Show: 10:00 PM
- Liquid Laughs Underground (In the Basement of Solid!)
405 S 8th St #121, Boise, ID 83702
Hosted by the hilarious @landonblass and @parker.g.krahn
Bring jokes.
Bring friends.
Bring both if you’re brave. B
#BoiseComedy #OpenMic #StandUpComedy #BoiseEvents LiquidLaughs SolidBoise BoiseNightlife

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-6?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3872473-7?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 14 Nov 2026 22:00 - Sat, 14 Nov 2026 23:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 S 8th St #121, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Free: USD 0.00

Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Landon Blass , Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio, LJ Sullivan

Liquid Lounge, Boise, ID
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground - Boise, ID
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise, ID
405 S 8th St #121
Boise, Idaho 83702