FREE Flow Arts Spin Jam

Join us in the MOVE studio

Free- Props Provided - All Ages - drop in

Spin Jams are lively gatherings for flow artists and anyone curious about flow arts to come together to practice and share their skills!

Flow arts is a dynamic practice that blends elements of dance, skill-based object manipulation, and creative expression. It often incorporates props such as poi, hula hoops, staffs, fans, and juggling equipment, which are used in rhythmic, fluid movements to create visual artistry or tell a story.

Spin Jams offer an inclusive, welcoming space where people of all skill levels can explore prop-based manipulation. These gatherings are the heart of the community—where we come together to share ideas, connect and become part of a community. Props are provided, but feel free to bring your own!

Organizer/ Contact: Krissy Humphreys

http://boiseflowarts.com