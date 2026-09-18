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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

FREE Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo, September 2026

FREE Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo, September 2026

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission.

Dates: September 25–27, 2026
Hours: Friday 12:00pm–6:00pm | Saturday 10:00am–5:00pm | Sunday 11:00am–4:00pm

Location: The Center at the Canyon County Fair (Canyon County Fairgrounds), Caldwell, Idaho.

The Center at Canyon County Fair
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
208-455-8500
info@nationwideexpos.com
The Center at Canyon County Fair
110 County Fair Ave
Caldwell, Idaho 83605
208-455-8500
sunnyslopewine@gmail.com
www.sunnyslopewinetrail.com