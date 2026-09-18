FREE Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo, September 2026
FREE Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo, September 2026
Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission.
Dates: September 25–27, 2026
Hours: Friday 12:00pm–6:00pm | Saturday 10:00am–5:00pm | Sunday 11:00am–4:00pm
Location: The Center at the Canyon County Fair (Canyon County Fairgrounds), Caldwell, Idaho.
The Center at Canyon County Fair
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nationwide Expos
208-455-8500
info@nationwideexpos.com
The Center at Canyon County Fair
110 County Fair AveCaldwell, Idaho 83605
208-455-8500
sunnyslopewine@gmail.com