FREE Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo, September 2027

FREE ADMISSION

The Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo is taking place September 24 - 26, 2027 at the Canyon County Fairgrounds - The Center

Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo

• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!

• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!

• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Nampa Home & Lifestyle Expo | September 24 - 26, 2027

Canyon County Fairgrounds – The Center 111 22nd Ave S Nampa, ID 83651

Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 319-666-HOME

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61583442670799

Sep 24, 2027, 12:00pm to

Sep 26, 2027, 4:00pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)