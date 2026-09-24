FREE Twin Falls Home Expo, April 2027

Step into the Home Expo for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free Admission for all! FREE ADMISSION The Twin Falls Home Expo is taking place April 16 -18, 2027 at the Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo Why YOU Will Love the Home Expo

HUGE SAVINGS — take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!

LIVE DEMOS — see demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!

WIN PRIZES — participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

ONE STOP — meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

The Twin Falls Home Expo | April 16 - 18, 2027 Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo – 215 Fair Ave, Filer, ID 83328-5314 Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at (800) 201-4663