Friends of the GC Library Fall Book Sale
Friends of the GC Library Fall Book Sale
The Friends of the Garden City Public Library will hold its Fall 2026 Book Sale, September 22nd-25th, held in the Garden City Council Chambers of City Hall. The Sale includes books of all genres, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and more. Sale dates are: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2pm-7pm, Wednesday & Thursday, 10am-5pm, and Friday, Sept. 25th, 10am-2pm for our $5.00 Bag of Books Day! The free event is presented by the Friends of the GCPL. All proceeds from the Sale support the Garden City Public Library.
Garden City Library
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Garden City Library
6015 Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83714
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com