Friends of the GC Library Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Garden City Public Library will hold its Fall 2026 Book Sale, September 22nd-25th, held in the Garden City Council Chambers of City Hall. The Sale includes books of all genres, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and more. Sale dates are: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2pm-7pm, Wednesday & Thursday, 10am-5pm, and Friday, Sept. 25th, 10am-2pm for our $5.00 Bag of Books Day! The free event is presented by the Friends of the GCPL. All proceeds from the Sale support the Garden City Public Library.