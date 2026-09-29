Fright Nights - All Ages

The Old Idaho Penitentiary’s annual Halloween bash is back!

Enjoy an evening of haunted house scares and Halloween party fun at the historic Idaho State Penitentiary, with music, photo ops, food trucks, alcohol available for purchase, spooky history performances, and bumps in the night throughout the site, along with the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s haunted cell block, Terror on Cell Block 4 (Idaho’s only haunted cell house), and the Haunted Infirmary! Plus appearances by the Thrill the World dance group, Big River Paranormal, the Delphi Oracles, and so much more!

Admission is $30 per person. Recommended for Ages 13+ (guests under 18 must be accompanies by an adult, photo ID for adults required for alcohol purchase).

Dates and Times:

Friday, October 30: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm (last admission 9:00 pm).

IMPORTANT NOTES:

Tours of the historic prison cemetery are available throughout the night as an add-on to your admission, available at 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30. Add a Cemetery Tour when you purchase your admission, spots are limited!

Please print or save your receipt confirmation for use as your event admission ticket. Old Idaho Penitentiary event tickets are nonrefundable and non-transferable.

Costumes are welcome, although masks and prop or real weapons will not be allowed. Costumes and props must be appropriate for general audiences, and must not impede the experience or safety of others or the site. Staff discretion will be used. Costumes deemed inappropriate may result in visitor being asked to change or leave, at the discretion of site staff.

Haunted Houses are not wheelchair accessible, and include stairs, uneven ground, low ceilings, strobes, loud noises, and jump scares.

Part of the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s 2026 Locktober series of events!