Frog and Toad Storytime
Frog and Toad Storytime
Frog and Toad Storytime
Friday, September 4th, 11:00am
We all know and love the classic tales of Frog and Toad, so we've created a fun-filled storytime with activities and crafts inspired by their adventures. Join us for enchanting stories, froggy crafts, and lots of hopping good fun!
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com