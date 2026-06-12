Fruity Westerns - A western themed variety show!

Giddy up, cowpoke. “The Fruity Westerns” will be leaving rhinestones all over the stage Saturday night, of the Queerly Arts Festival, for this western-themed variety show featuring singer-songwriters, pole dancers, drag kings-queens-things-monsters, vocalists, and burlesque.

Performances by - Anna, Calypso Pearl, Tony Berrow, Dionysia Wyrd, Jaye Mirage, Micah Wish, Joshua Emara, Vera Holiday, Lucy Fore, Aura Soleil, Ascension Pole and Dance, Jaye Mirage, Judy Bloomers, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Frida Nightz, and Cookie Pusss!

Hosted by comedian Val St. Claire!

June 27th (+21) Doors 8 pm Show 9 pm

Individual Shows

$20 GA $30 FR

Festival Passes (4 shows)

$60 GA $100 FR

Passes are limited and only available online

The Visual Arts Collective: 3638 Osage St. Garden City, ID

