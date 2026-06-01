Free french fries served hot and fresh by Simplot.

Free sliders provided by CS Beef.

Adult beverage garden featuring refreshing drinks from Hayden Beverage.

Live Music performances from Tejano Outlaw and Moon Owl's Mages hosted by Duck Club, the creators of the Treefort Music Fest.

Explore more in the courtyard and shop fresh produce from City of Good Mobile Market, meet the Revolutionary Spuds and collect their trading cards, enjoy games, snow cones, drinks, face painting; and purchase beverages at Anthony’s.