FUNNIE: THE MOST LAMENTABLE COMEDIE OF JANE THE FOOLE

All Jane wants is to perform comedy, but she can't break into the boys' club of Tudor nightly entertainment. When the resident jester puts Jane in a humiliating and upsetting situation and the event goes public, the court is divided. In a world where you are inherently seen as less-than, what kind of justice is possible? How can you ever be seen as funny when you're not really seen as a person?

The performance Wednesday, May 20, 2026 is a preview; please note the performance will act as a final dress rehearsal!

18+ to enter. Food and alcohol will be served at this performance. Seating is in bar table setup, first come first serve.

Content warning: This play contains frank discussion and depictions of sexual harassment, sexual assault, miscarriage, and reproductive trauma.

Rachel Fichtman will be playing Jane May 20-22.

Lexi Johns will be playing Jane May 24 and 27-29.

If you are in need of accommodations to fully enjoy this show, please reach out to us at theluminaryboise@gmail.com.