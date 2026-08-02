Garden City America 250 Celebration with Free Traditional Chinese Dance Performances

The community is invited to kick off Garden City’s America 250 Celebration with a free evening of cultural performances featuring Boise Traditional Chinese Dance on Friday, August 7, at Creative Space, located at 121 E. 34th Street in Garden City.

Two performances will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and guests of all ages are welcome.

Presented in the comfort of Creative Space's air-conditioned theater, the family-friendly event celebrates the rich cultural traditions that continue to strengthen and enrich Garden City while honoring the many people and cultures whose stories have shaped America over the past 250 years.

The showcase will feature a vibrant selection of traditional dances representing several regions, ethnic traditions, and artistic styles from across China.

"This celebration reflects the spirit of America by recognizing the many cultures that have contributed to our nation's story," said event organizers. "Through the universal language of the arts, we hope to bring our community together in a meaningful and memorable way as we begin Garden City's America 250 celebration."

Each performance lasts approximately 30 minutes, and both performances feature the same program. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early.

The event coincides with Garden City's First Friday, when the Live-Work-Create District comes alive with local restaurants, wineries, breweries, galleries, artists, shops, and entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy dinner, refreshments, and the neighborhood before or after the performance, making it a perfect evening to experience one of Idaho's most vibrant creative districts.

Convenient parking is available at Creative Space, with additional overflow parking located adjacent to the venue.

This performance marks the first public celebration in Garden City's multiphase America 250 Initiative, which commemorates the nation's 250th anniversary through arts, history, culture, and community engagement. A future phase will include the dedication of a new public mural, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and an additional community celebration.

The event is presented through a collaboration between the City of Garden City, Garden City Visitors Bureau, Garden City Chamber of Commerce, and Boise Traditional Chinese Dance, with support from the national America 250 initiative.

First Friday website: https://surelsplace.org/firstfriday

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1bSk43PxqV/

Digital First Friday Stroll Map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1Cj1dmJwDYi1fM4zwEylXMPQOf8TEDlHu&usp=sharing

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