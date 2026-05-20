Genesee Community Days 2026
Genesee Community Days 2026
Genesee Community Days returns with this year’s theme, Small Town Roots, Big American Spirit, celebrating America’s 250th and the traditions that bring our community together. This cherished annual event features a full weekend of activities, including a lively parade, car show, craft fair, tournaments, kids’ activities, and more.
Enjoy great food, friendly competition, and time spent with neighbors, family, and friends. The celebration also includes a community dinner, creating opportunities to connect and celebrate what makes small-town life so special.
Whether you’re a longtime resident, returning alum, or visiting for the first time, Genesee Community Days is a celebration of community pride, tradition, and American spirit.
Schedule of Events Coming Soon!