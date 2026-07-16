Get a Free Dent Repair Estimate with Gem State Dent Repair, Idaho’s Trusted Paintless Dent Repair Experts

"Gem State Dent Repair is hosting a complimentary Paintless Dent Repair consultation on September 5, 2026, featuring Eric, a trusted dent repair specialist. During this session, attendees will learn about the benefits of Paintless Dent Repair (PDR), including how it restores hail damage, door dings, and minor dents while preserving a vehicle’s original factory finish. Eric will also answer questions and provide guidance on the best repair options for your vehicle. To attend, please call ahead to schedule your consultation before visiting our office. Our Address: Gem State Dent Repair, L.L.C. 110 E 43rd St, Suite 120 Garden City, Idaho 83714, USA Phone: (208) 251-5338

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