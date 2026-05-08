Get in the Game Show! LIVE at Belmont Brew House in Boise (IDAHO)

The Award-Winning Game Show is back at Belmont! Join the fun in this hilarious, play-from-your-seat game; laugh, win prizes, free to play!

🚨 IT'S BACK AGAIN! ⭐️ FREE for a Limited Tiime! ⭐️ Win Prizes! 🚨

Tickets are normally $25 but right now you can get in FREE!

👉 Register on Event Brite to lock in your free ticket!

WE WERE SOLD OUT LAST TIME!!!

FRIDAY, May 15, 2026... get ready... it's back!!

GET IN THE GAME SHOW

🎥 Award-Winning Interactive Game Show

⭐ As Seen on ABC

🎤 Hosted by The Doctor of Fun!

WHAT IS IT?

This isn't trivia. It's not karaoke. And it's not your grandma's "BORED" games. 😆

It's a high-energy, play-from-your-seat interactive experience where YOU and your team are the contestants!

Don't worry - this is NOT live TV. No cameras, no pressure, just laughs.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

✨ 3 all new hilarious games (from our vault of 14!)

🎉 Form Teams of 1 to 6 players - play from the comfort of your seat

🎁 Prizes and giveaways

😂 Laughs and feel-good fun

ZERO skills required. If you can laugh, you're qualified.

And right now, we have limited FREE tickets available so you can check it out!

One fun team will be declared winners... 🏆 and one lucky player will win a Golden Ticket! This is entry to our Monthly Grand Giveaway! 💰 Everyone is eligible!

📅 WHEN: FRIDAY, May 15, 2026 | 7-9 PM

📍 WHERE: Belmont Brew House, 3840 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID

Grab your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for the most fun you've had in a long time.

See you there! 🎉

Questions?

Contact: support@thedoctoroffun.com