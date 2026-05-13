Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum + Belly Dancing
Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum + Belly Dancing
Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum. The Idaho Belles & Chimes club meets monthly to encourage everyone to play pinball. In May, we're paying tribute to the art style seen on many machines featuring belly dancing costumes. Take part in a free belly dancing lesson from Starbelly School of Dance. Join the optional Women's Division pinball tournament. Random prizes, including pinball art. All ages.
Idaho Pinball Museum
$10
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Pinball Museum
208-996-3697
debbie@idahopinballmuseum.com
Idaho Pinball Museum
1104 N Cole RdBoise, Idaho 83704
208-996-3697
debbie@Idahopinballmuseum.com