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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum + Belly Dancing

Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum + Belly Dancing

Girls' Day Out at the Idaho Pinball Museum. The Idaho Belles & Chimes club meets monthly to encourage everyone to play pinball. In May, we're paying tribute to the art style seen on many machines featuring belly dancing costumes. Take part in a free belly dancing lesson from Starbelly School of Dance. Join the optional Women's Division pinball tournament. Random prizes, including pinball art. All ages.

Idaho Pinball Museum
$10
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026

Event Supported By

Idaho Pinball Museum
208-996-3697
debbie@idahopinballmuseum.com
https://idahopinballmuseum.com/
Idaho Pinball Museum
1104 N Cole Rd
Boise, Idaho 83704
208-996-3697
debbie@Idahopinballmuseum.com
https://idahopinballmuseum.com/