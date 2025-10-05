Gold Panning for All Ages

Join us in panning for gold! The Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology will set up this event in the courtyard of the Women's Prison at the Old Pen in east Boise. This Panning experience is provided by the Treasure Valley Gold Prospectors. Nonmembers of the IMMG $10 adult , $5 Kids, Free for IMMG members and their kids. Everyone must register even if you do not pan for gold. Every registered person takes home a speck of gold! Every child gets a free mineral inside the Museum.

35 minute hillside geology hikes taking place twice between 1:30-2:30.

Pre-registration is required, but ok to just show up if you are uncertain.

Please contact operations@idahomuseum.org if you have questions.