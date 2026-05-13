GOLD RUSH Comedy Show

Boise native Neeraj Srinivasan returns home from Chicago for a special one-night stand-up comedy showcase featuring Sohrab Farouzesh and Tory Ward. This dark, absurd, and high-energy comedy show brings together three rising comedians for a night of sharp writing, unpredictable performances, and unapologetically weird humor.

After building his comedy career in Chicago’s thriving stand-up scene, Neeraj Srinivasan comes back to Boise with a full lineup of nationally touring comics and brand-new material. The show blends offbeat storytelling, biting cultural commentary, chaotic absurdity, and fast-paced observational comedy into a tightly packed night of live stand-up.

About the Comedians

Neeraj Srinivasan (Boise → Chicago) is a first-generation Indian-American comedian from Boise, ID now based in Chicago, IL. Known for dark absurdist storytelling, his sharp cultural commentary and an unpredictable stage presence keeps audiences on edge in the best way. He has performed at venues all over the country such as Comedy on State, Zanies, The Comedy Store, and Denver’s Comedy Works. Neeraj has appeared on ABC and IFC in addition to Treefort’s Comedyfort, 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, and Big Sky Comedy Festival.

Sohrab Farouzesh Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer gaining national attention. He's a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and recently lit up the stage at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His comedy has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel. You can catch him at clubs and theaters across the country, but he proudly calls Chicago his home.

Tory Ward Originating from the Pacific Northwest, Tory Ward combines her amiable, light hearted personality with sardonic humor creating an experience that is singularly hilarious. She’s performed in festivals across the country and opened for comics such as Louis Katz, Kyle Kinane and Ian Fidance. She works regularly as a feature at Zanies, The Comedy Vault, and Comedy on State.

Event Details

📍 Boise, Idaho — Inspiration Alley

📅 Saturday, MAY 2ND

⏰ 8:00PM[Doors 7:30]

🎟 Tickets available now on Eventbrite

Seating is limited. Reserve your tickets early.