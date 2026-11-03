Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights

Celebrate the holiday season with Grand Kyiv Ballet’s The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights at The Egyptian Theatre in downtown Boise. This live ballet brings the familiar holiday classic to the stage with glowing costumes and Tchaikovsky’s beloved music. Gather family or friends for an evening of dance, festive atmosphere and a shared theatre experience.

The performance takes place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 7:00 PM MST. The Egyptian Theatre is located at 700 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702. The ticket operator lists the event as All Ages. The published running time is 120 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, so the performance is expected to finish at approximately 9:00 PM.

Tickets are required. Please follow the official ticket link for current prices, available seats, fees and admission policies. Presented by Artistic Space Productions and performed by Grand Kyiv Ballet.