As we welcome the season of gratitude and paying it forward, JUMP has an easy way to make a difference in our community. Do you have framed artwork taking up space in your garage? JUMP is seeking previously enjoyed art that can find a loving new home during the Green at HeART Thrifty Gift Market at JUMP on Saturday, December 6th from 10:00AM – 4:00 p.m.

While hunting for artistic treasures through the festively decorated indoor market, guests will enjoy hot beverages and sweet treats. Gently enjoyed framed art pieces of all varieties will be available for purchase to warm a new heart and home. 100% of the proceeds are benefitting the YMCA Artist in Residency Program.