Ground Rules Football Season Open Bar Launch

Football season is back, and Ground Rules is kicking things off with its new Game Day Open Bar on Saturday, September 5!

Head to the Garden City sports bar to catch Boise State at Oregon, kicking off at 1:30 p.m. MT, and enjoy unlimited select draft beer and wine for $29 per person from kickoff through halftime. Plus, score $1 wings all day while watching the game.

The Game Day Open Bar will continue during select Boise State and NFL matchups throughout September, giving fans even more reasons to catch the season at Ground Rules.

Grab your crew and head to Ground Rules to kick off football season! 🏈🍻

Game Day Open Bar is 21+ with valid ID. Offer runs from kickoff through halftime on select featured game days. $1 wings are available all day on featured game days.

