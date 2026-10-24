Halloween Open House Trick-Or-Treat

Evite link: https://evite.me/FREk14U4TV

# Finding 43 Real Estate Halloween Trick-or-Treat Open House 🎃👻

**Date:** Wednesday, October 28

**Time:** 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

**Location:** Finding 43 Real Estate, 2976 S Meridian Rd, Suite 130, Meridian, ID 83642

**Admission:** Free, family-friendly community event

**Event Description:**

Grab your ghouls, ghosts, princesses, superheroes, and little monsters and join Finding 43 Real Estate for our 2nd Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Open House! 🎃

Bring the whole family for an evening of spooky fun, sweet treats, and festive surprises as we transform our office into a Halloween destination for Treasure Valley families. Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout our decorated office, exciting giveaways, raffles, photo opportunities, kids' craft stations, and plenty of family-friendly Halloween fun!

Whether you're showing off your costumes, snapping festive family photos, or simply enjoying a fun evening out with the kids, there's something for everyone.

**Event Highlights:**

- 🍬 Trick-or-treating throughout our spooky office

- 🎁 Giveaways and raffles

- 📸 Festive Halloween photo opportunities and backdrop

- 🎨 Kids' craft stations

- 👻 Spooky decorations and family-friendly fun

- 🧡 A welcoming community atmosphere for families of all ages

Join us for a frightfully fun evening filled with treats, creativity, and Halloween memories!

**Costumes encouraged. Little monsters welcome!** 🦇