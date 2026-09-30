Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween Spooktacular
Thursday, October 22nd, 5:30pm-6:30pm, All Ages
Enjoy kid-friendly Halloween fun at the library. Join us for spooky crafts, games, scavenger hunt and of course, candy! Dress up in costume and enter our costume contest for a chance to win a prize.
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com