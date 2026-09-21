Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Eagle!
Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Eagle!
Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 24, as local owners John Brasher, Patrick Modjeski, and Stephen Modjeski celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new Handel’s Ice Cream location in Eagle! Handel’s invites the community to join them starting at 11:00 a.m. for a fun-filled day.
Get there early because the first 100 guests in line will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year!
The new Eagle location will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, and catering services.
For more on Eagle Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/eagle/ or follow @handels208 on Instagram.
*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer. This offer is valid for the first 100 customers in line.