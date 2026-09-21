Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening in Eagle!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 24, as local owners John Brasher, Patrick Modjeski, and Stephen Modjeski celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new Handel’s Ice Cream location in Eagle! Handel’s invites the community to join them starting at 11:00 a.m. for a fun-filled day.

Get there early because the first 100 guests in line will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year!

The new Eagle location will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, and catering services.

For more on Eagle Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/eagle/ or follow @handels208 on Instagram.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer. This offer is valid for the first 100 customers in line.

