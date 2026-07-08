Hansen Hay Days happen July 17th and 18th? On July 18th! Parade starts at 10am, and at 11am Yummy food, lots of Vendors, Free laser tag for all, Live music featuring Coel Harris, a free waterslide to beat the heat, and so much more! Reptiles to goats, haircare to tattoos, hot dogs to grilled cheese! We've got something for everyone! Bring the family down and have a Hansen Hay Day!

There's also a community softball game on the 17th starting at 6pm. All are welcome to play, or cheer on your community! With a special showing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at dusk, presented by our fantastic Hansen Community Library!