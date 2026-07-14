Happy and Angry Comedy Show
Happy and Angry Comedy Show
A comedy show about finding joy in the chaos, laughing through life's mess, and embracing the beautiful dumpster fire.
Life doesn't wait for everything to be perfect before it throws the next curveball. Some days, it feels like the universe is serving up chaos on a silver platter. Happy and Angry is a comedy show that celebrates the messy, maddening, and magical parts of being human.
Join award-winning author and comedian Megan McCaleb and local favorites, Kris Sharma, Leslie Bing, and Brett Haney for an evening of raw humor and real talk about juggling it all!
This isn't about pretending everything's fine. It's about finding bliss even when life is amiss and realizing that sometimes, the only thing standing between a meltdown and a breakthrough... is a really good punchline.
Because happiness isn't the absence of anger, it's laughing a little more to get through the madness.
Doors at 7pm
Show at 8pm
Where: Liquid Laughs Underground
When: Saturday Aug 29th, 2026
Full drink and food menu available so come hungry!
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-2?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-5?pid=11495
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Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3731032-7?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 29 Aug 2026 20:00 - Sat, 29 Aug 2026 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
General Admission: USD 15.00
Artists: Megan McCaleb, Kris Sharma, Leslie Bing, Brett Haney