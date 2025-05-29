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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Happy & Angry Comedy Show

Happy & Angry Comedy Show

Life doesn’t wait for everything to be perfect before it throws the next curveball. Some days, it feels like the universe is serving up chaos on a silver platter. Happy & Angry is a comedy show that celebrates the messy, maddening, and magical parts of being human.

Join award-winning author & comedian Megan McCaleb and local favorites, Kris Sharma, Leslie Bing, and Brett Haney for an evening of raw humor and real talk about juggling it all!

This isn’t about pretending everything’s fine. It’s about finding bliss even when life is amiss and realizing that sometimes, the only thing standing between a meltdown and a breakthrough… is a really good punchline.

Because happiness isn’t the absence of anger, it's laughing a little more to get through the madness.

Doors at 7pm

Show at 8pm

Where: Liquid Laughs Underground

When: Friday May 29th, 2025

Full drink and food menu available so come hungry!

Liquid Laughs Underground
25.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Improv Team Culture
208)863-4292
https://improvteamculture.com/

Artist Group Info

Megan McCaleb
megan@improvteamculture.com
https://meganmccaleb.com/
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com
https://solidboise.com/events-comedy