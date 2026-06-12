Happy Hour and The Insider Screening at Idaho Film Society with Boise State Public Radio
Happy Hour and The Insider Screening at Idaho Film Society with Boise State Public Radio
Happy Hour for staff and listeners to meet and mingle, followed by a screening of The Insider. Happy Hour starts at 5 pm with the movie to start at 6:30pm. There is a $11 charge (unless you're an IFS member) to see the movie but if you want to come and just say hi to BSPR staff and enjoy a cold beverage, there is no charge. IFS is a 21+ venue.
Idaho Film Society
$0-$12.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Boise State Public Radio
208-426-3668
boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu
Idaho Film Society
1212 W Bannock StreetBoise, Idaho 83709