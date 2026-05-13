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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Harlem Nights Comedy Open Mic! Free!! Free Comedy!

Harlem Nights Comedy Open Mic! Free!! Free Comedy!

Free event! Free Event! Free Event! Free Event!
Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!
Sign ups at 9:30pm Show starts at 10pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!

URL:
Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3600224-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Saturday April 25, 2026 at 22:00 - 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge - ID
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground,id
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge - ID
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702