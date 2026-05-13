Harlem Nights Comedy Open Mic! Free!! Free Comedy!

Free event! Free Event! Free Event! Free Event!

Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!

Sign ups at 9:30pm Show starts at 10pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!

URL:

Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3600224-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Saturday April 25, 2026 at 22:00 - 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy