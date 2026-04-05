Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) - 20 Jun 2026
Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) - 20 Jun 2026
Free event!
Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!
Sign ups at 9:30pm Show starts at 10pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-4?pid=11495
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Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Jun 2026 22:00 - Sat, 20 Jun 2026 23:45
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
Free: USD 0.00
Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba