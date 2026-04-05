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Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) - 20 Jun 2026

Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) - 20 Jun 2026

Free event!
Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!
Sign ups at 9:30pm Show starts at 10pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600171-6?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Jun 2026 22:00 - Sat, 20 Jun 2026 23:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
Free: USD 0.00

Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba

Liquid Lounge
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702